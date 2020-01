MILTON—A Bank of America ATM was vandalized Tuesday on U.S. Highway 90.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. unknown suspects damaged the ATM by attaching a chain and pulling it with a stolen vehicle, according to an email from Pamela Holt, director of marketing for the City of Milton.

The suspects left with an undetermined amount of currency.

The stolen vehicle was later found behind a business located at 6405 U.S. Highway 90.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call 850-983-5412.