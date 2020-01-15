Airbnb and other companies support prohibiting local rental regulations, while many communities with large numbers of rentals oppose the bill.

Vacation rental companies again are seeking to block Florida cities and counties from imposing local regulations on them, a move opposed by many property owners in parts of the state where short-term home rentals in single-family neighborhoods can be a noisy, disruptive nuisance.

The battle over short-term vacation rentals has become an annual tug of war in Tallahassee.

Top lawmakers are sympathetic to arguments advanced by the industry that such rentals are a vital engine for Florida’s tourism-driven economy, and also should be protected because of property rights concerns.

But efforts to limit local rental regulations have faced fierce opposition, particularly from beach towns that have seen a proliferation of large rental homes in recent years. Residents complain that living next to the rental homes is equivalent to living next to a hotel.

Sen. Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican who is line to become Senate president next year, said Monday that he hopes to finally resolve one of the thornier issues the Legislature has grappled with in recent years.

“We’re trying to take this one off the table,” Simpson said.

The Legislature banned cities and counties from adopting new vacation rental rules in 2011, while grandfathering in any rental rules adopted before the bill’s passage. Facing a public backlash, lawmakers revised the preemption statute in 2014 and allowed communities to regulate rentals, so long as they did not ban them outright or limit their frequency or duration.

Now lawmakers want to go back to the 2011 standard and outlaw all local vacation rental regulations, while continuing to grandfather in rental rules adopted before then.

Rental legislation (SB 1128) sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah, cleared its first Senate committee Monday by a vote of 8-2, with one Democrat and one Republican voting against it.

The bill was supported by Airbnb and other rental companies. Communities such as Longboat Key, Holmes Beach, Jacksonville Beach and others expressed opposition Monday.

A representative for Jacksonville Beach said community residents “are pretty upset” about the proliferation of rentals in residential neighborhoods, which he said is eroding the “culture” of the community.

“Homes are people’s largest investment in their life, and when you buy in a single-family residential neighborhood, that’s supposed to mean something,” said state Sen. Gary Farmer, a Fort Lauderdale Democrat who voted against the legislation.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said she shares many of the concerns about rentals impacting the character of communities and driving out full-time residents, noting that older communities without homeowner’s associations are particularly at risk of becoming “one vacation rental after another.”

“And the residents just will leave,” she added.

But Passidomo said statewide rules are better than a patchwork of local regulations. She supports the preemption effort, but would like to see a more robust set of statewide rental regulations.

“We can’t just preempt; we have to preempt and set rules,” she said. “I don’t think we’re there yet.”

Diaz said that because the rental issue “is not a huge deal” in his community, he can take a dispassionate approach to the bill and try to reach a fair compromise.

“I think this is a different opportunity, and I think there’s room here to reach a good product,” Diaz said.

