Starting next school year, senior high school students in the Tuscaloosa City School system can get an early opportunity at a college career.

Officially unveiled on Monday, the Elevate Dual Enrollment program will use sales tax dollars to fund books, fees and tuition costs for almost 500 high school seniors to take early college courses at the University of Alabama, Stillman College or Shelton State Community College.

“The mission of this board of education is high expectations for each and every student,” said Mike Daria, superintendent for the Tuscaloosa City Schools. “That commitment to high expectations is reinforced with this Elevate Dual Enrollment funding.”

The program is being funded in this fiscal year, fiscal 2020, with $500,000 in proceeds from the sales tax increase that was adopted last spring to fund the Elevate Tuscaloosa initiatives.

The allotment increases to $750,000 for fiscal years 2021-23, then increases to $775,000 in fiscal years 2024-26.

“We want to give value to living in the city of Tuscaloosa and attending the Tuscaloosa city schools,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

To qualify for the Elevate Dual Enrollment program, students must:

• Attend a Tuscaloosa City School for at least one year

• Live in a Tuscaloosa City Schools residential attendance zone

• Be a senior

• Meet the minimum grade point average requirements of their selected institution.

As part of the program, students can earn up to six hours of college credit at either UA, Shelton State or Stillman. The class credit can then be used toward a college degree at these institutions or transferred to other schools around the country.

“This will not only allow Shelton State, but our other partners here represented, to better serve our community,” said Shelton State Community College President Bill Ashley.

But the Elevate Dual Enrollment program is expected to help students beyond just the college credit.

Kevin W. Whitaker, the University of Alabama’s provost for academic affairs, referenced studies that showed college students do better the earlier they get acclimated to a college campus, which the Elevate Dual Enrollment program will allow.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for all of our students,” Whitaker said.

And Cynthia Warrick, president of Stillman College, which has been engaged in a pilot dual enrollment program with the city school system for the past couple of years, agreed.

Warrick said she often sees new Stillman College students greeted by a “rude awakening” in their freshman year when they realize the demands of a college classroom are higher than those of high school.

Through the Elevate Dual Enrollment program, she expects that understanding to come much earlier.

“So now, our students get to experience that college level rigor earlier, and that’s so critical,” Warrick said. “They know now what it’s going to take to succeed in college.”

