Incarnate Word (4-11, 1-3) vs. McNeese State (7-9, 2-3)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes meet as Incarnate Word faces McNeese State. Each program won at home this past Saturday. McNeese State earned an 85-76 win over Northwestern State, while Incarnate Word walked away with a 73-70 win over New Orleans.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Sha'markus Kennedy has averaged 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks to lead the charge for the Cowboys. A.J. Lawson has complemented Kennedy and is producing 16.6 points per game. The Cardinals are led by Keaston Willis, who is averaging 12.7 points.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cowboys have scored 78 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71.1 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lawson has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. Lawson has 24 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cardinals are 0-9 when they allow 72 or more points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Cowboys are 0-9 when they score 80 points or fewer and 7-0 when they exceed 80.

BEHIND THE ARC: McNeese State's Dru Kuxhausen has attempted 135 3-pointers and connected on 50.4 percent of them, and is 11 for 21 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 81.9 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 11th among Division 1 teams. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 72.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 225th).

