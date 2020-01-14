Ramon Rios @RamonrSrpg

Tuesday

Jan 14, 2020 at 1:57 PM


MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce held their 83rd annual Community Awards and Installation Luncheon at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium on Jan. 10.


It was presented by the Santa Rosa Medical Center and the Santa Rosa Press Gazette.


Here are the new 2020 Chamber Board of Directors:


Chair: Terry Miller - Edward Jones Investments


Co-Chair: Robin Vickers - University of Florida, WFREC


Past Chair: Sharon Pitts - Individual Member


Treasurer: Anna Weaver - Synovus


Secretary: Jill Sport - Sport & Wheat, CPA, PA


Board Member: Tracy Allen - Goosehead Insurance


Board Member: Kevin Brown - Individual member


Board Member: Lance Cook - Lance Cook Marketing & Consulting Services


Board Member: Cynthia Sallas Drummond - Santa Rosa Medical Center


Board Member: Mike Johnson - Goldring Gulf Distributing


Board Member: Debbie Kemp - Pen Air Federal Credit Union


Board Member: Jennifer Micklos - The First, ANBA


Board Member: Jeremy Reeder - Reeder Financial Group


Board Member: Steve Rhodes - Gulf Power Company


Board Member: Mirella Savage - HelmsBriscoe


Board Member: Margarita Vazquez - Primerica Financial Services


Board Member: Ray Walker - AT&T


Board Member ex officio: Randy Jorgenson - City of Milton


Board Member ex officio: Capt. Paul Bowdich - NAS Whiting Field


Board Member ex officio: Erica Grancagnolo - Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office


Board Member ex officio: Charlin Knight - Santa Rosa County School District


Director Emeritus: Larry Strain - Synovus


The award recipients for 2020 are:


Business of the Year: Nemours Children's Specialty Care


Community Achievement: Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge


Community Leader of the Year: Magen Norwood


Emerging Leader of the Year: Erin Vaughn


Hall of Fame: Bob Asmus


Man of the Year: Edward Pasek


Volunteer of the Year: George Norton


Woman of the Year: Dr. Kathleen ("Katie") Hudon