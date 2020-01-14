MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce held their 83rd annual Community Awards and Installation Luncheon at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium on Jan. 10.
It was presented by the Santa Rosa Medical Center and the Santa Rosa Press Gazette.
Here are the new 2020 Chamber Board of Directors:
Chair: Terry Miller - Edward Jones Investments
Co-Chair: Robin Vickers - University of Florida, WFREC
Past Chair: Sharon Pitts - Individual Member
Treasurer: Anna Weaver - Synovus
Secretary: Jill Sport - Sport & Wheat, CPA, PA
Board Member: Tracy Allen - Goosehead Insurance
Board Member: Kevin Brown - Individual member
Board Member: Lance Cook - Lance Cook Marketing & Consulting Services
Board Member: Cynthia Sallas Drummond - Santa Rosa Medical Center
Board Member: Mike Johnson - Goldring Gulf Distributing
Board Member: Debbie Kemp - Pen Air Federal Credit Union
Board Member: Jennifer Micklos - The First, ANBA
Board Member: Jeremy Reeder - Reeder Financial Group
Board Member: Steve Rhodes - Gulf Power Company
Board Member: Mirella Savage - HelmsBriscoe
Board Member: Margarita Vazquez - Primerica Financial Services
Board Member: Ray Walker - AT&T
Board Member ex officio: Randy Jorgenson - City of Milton
Board Member ex officio: Capt. Paul Bowdich - NAS Whiting Field
Board Member ex officio: Erica Grancagnolo - Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office
Board Member ex officio: Charlin Knight - Santa Rosa County School District
Director Emeritus: Larry Strain - Synovus
The award recipients for 2020 are:
Business of the Year: Nemours Children's Specialty Care
Community Achievement: Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge
Community Leader of the Year: Magen Norwood
Emerging Leader of the Year: Erin Vaughn
Hall of Fame: Bob Asmus
Man of the Year: Edward Pasek
Volunteer of the Year: George Norton
Woman of the Year: Dr. Kathleen ("Katie") Hudon