MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce held their 83rd annual Community Awards and Installation Luncheon at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium on Jan. 10.

It was presented by the Santa Rosa Medical Center and the Santa Rosa Press Gazette.

Here are the new 2020 Chamber Board of Directors:

Chair: Terry Miller - Edward Jones Investments

Co-Chair: Robin Vickers - University of Florida, WFREC

Past Chair: Sharon Pitts - Individual Member

Treasurer: Anna Weaver - Synovus

Secretary: Jill Sport - Sport & Wheat, CPA, PA

Board Member: Tracy Allen - Goosehead Insurance

Board Member: Kevin Brown - Individual member

Board Member: Lance Cook - Lance Cook Marketing & Consulting Services

Board Member: Cynthia Sallas Drummond - Santa Rosa Medical Center

Board Member: Mike Johnson - Goldring Gulf Distributing

Board Member: Debbie Kemp - Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Board Member: Jennifer Micklos - The First, ANBA

Board Member: Jeremy Reeder - Reeder Financial Group

Board Member: Steve Rhodes - Gulf Power Company

Board Member: Mirella Savage - HelmsBriscoe

Board Member: Margarita Vazquez - Primerica Financial Services

Board Member: Ray Walker - AT&T

Board Member ex officio: Randy Jorgenson - City of Milton

Board Member ex officio: Capt. Paul Bowdich - NAS Whiting Field

Board Member ex officio: Erica Grancagnolo - Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office

Board Member ex officio: Charlin Knight - Santa Rosa County School District

Director Emeritus: Larry Strain - Synovus

The award recipients for 2020 are:

Business of the Year: Nemours Children's Specialty Care

Community Achievement: Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge

Community Leader of the Year: Magen Norwood

Emerging Leader of the Year: Erin Vaughn

Hall of Fame: Bob Asmus

Man of the Year: Edward Pasek

Volunteer of the Year: George Norton

Woman of the Year: Dr. Kathleen ("Katie") Hudon