PACE — A bicyclist died Monday night after being hit by a car in Pace.

The accident occurred at 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Woodbine Road and Fawnwood Drive, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Debra McBride, 62, of Milton, was driving a 2001 Nissan Frontier north on Woodbine Road approaching Fawnwood Drive. Clayton Fischer, 23, of Flomaton, Alabama, was driving in front of McBride in a 2014 Kia Forte.

Anthony Hill, 63, of Pace was riding a bicycle in the center turn lane, attempting to cross over Woodbine Road from west to east.

As McBride attempted to pass Fischer in a no passing zone, the front of her vehicle struck Hill. The impact knocked Hill into the road where he was struck by Fischer, the release said.

Hill was pronounced dead on scene.

Charges are pending further investigation, the release said.