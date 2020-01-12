There’s plenty of new policy matters. But Florida lawmakers also will be facing a lot of leftovers this year, with issues addressed a year ago back for fine-tuning during the legislative session.

TALLAHASSEE — Opening a new decade, a fresh Florida legislative session begins Tuesday but it will still find lawmakers with a lot of leftover business on their minds.

Sure, new ideas abound — with Gov. Ron DeSantis’s pitch for spending almost $1 billion on teacher pay and bonuses among the most eye-catching. But some very familiar issues are certain to return for some fine-tuning in this year’s Legislature.

Among them:

Toll Roads: Senate President Bill Galvano got last year’s Legislature to sign off on the state’s biggest highway expansion in 60 years with the creation of three new, major toll roads. But public opposition since has proved fierce, with critics warning the highways threaten environmentally sensitive areas, particularly in North and Southwest Florida, and will promote sprawl.

With detailed routes for the roads expected to be unveiled in coming weeks, Galvano is looking to quiet some criticism this session by steering state dollars and policies toward promoting water, sewer and broadband access in communities flanking the roads, along with underscoring their use as emergency evacuation routes during hurricanes.

Still, the promise of more infrastructure and internet access may not be enough to blunt opposition to adding 330 miles of new toll roads to rural areas of the state.

Amendment 4: The Legislature looks certain to wrestle for a second year with the constitutional amendment approved by Florida voters in 2018 that restored voting rights to convicted felons.

Ruling Republicans last spring approved a measure allowing these Floridians to vote only after they pay court-ordered fines, fees and restitution — a law being challenged in federal court as unconstitutional and set for trial in April.

Watch for Republican leaders to advance some efforts this session for modest changes to the existing law, which U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle called an “administrative nightmare,” for those seeking to regain their rights.

While Amendment 4 advocates want lawmakers to rescind the financial obligation requirement, lawmakers will stop well short of that. Instead, they’re likely to settle for changes that make it easier for a judge to waive fines or fees, while improving data collection going forward.

They’ll also likely simplify voter application forms as part of an effort to make it appear the Legislature is addressing Hinkle’s concerns before trial.

Sentencing changes: The House won a battle with the Senate last year over softening the state’s two-decade-long tough on crime sentencing laws, which have contributed to an expensive and dangerously crowded prison system.

What passed last year were changes in some lower-level drug sentences, along with those faced by re-offenders and juveniles. But the House wouldn’t go along with the Senate’s push for a more sweeping reduction in minimum-mandatory sentences and reducing the state’s requirement that inmates serve at least 85 percent of their sentences.

But the debate will be revived this year, with the Senate again pushing a wide range of changes to build on last year’s steps. Broadening the number of felons eligible for prison diversion programs, more sentencing reductions for drug crimes and the use of gain time to allow the release of inmates who serve 65% of their court-ordered time behind bars are all in play.

The measures would lower the state’s inmate population and save millions in costs. Still, in an election year, the more conservative House may have a tough time going along with such reforms.

Climate change: DeSantis drew attention by appointing the state’s first resilience officer and a chief science officer early in his administration — signaling a willingness to move away from predecessor, Gov. Rick Scott, who refused to acknowledge the threat of climate change.

But environmentalists are disappointed at DeSantis’s modest steps since then. And Democrats this session are expected to push Republican legislative leaders to do more.

The Senate held its first-ever meeting on climate change in October. But so far, there is no sign that lawmakers will do more than what DeSantis has proposed in setting aside a $6 million grant program for local governments battling sea level rise and using the state’s portion of a national settlement with auto maker Volkswagen to make more electric buses and charging stations available.

DeSantis also is asking lawmakers for new standards to reduce nutrients in agricultural runoff — a recommendation of the Blue-Green Algae Task Force he created. In addition, the governor wants septic tank inspections moved from the state’s Health Department to the Department of Environmental Protection, where the impact of seepage can be better evaluated.

Environmental groups, though, want more pro-active measures. They want lawmakers to consider some version of the energy goals intended to cut the state’s greenhouse emissions that were enacted under former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist, now a Democratic congressman from St. Petersburg.

These efforts were rolled back early in Scott’s term. And despite whatever discussion ensues, Republican lawmakers this year probably won’t do anything that gets ahead of DeSantis on climate change policy.

Guns: Since the shootings at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shocked Florida and the world in the middle of the 2018 legislative session, lawmakers have been grappling with gun issues.

This year may be no different.

The Senate has talked of trying to enhance limits imposed after Parkland — which included increasing the minimum age to 21 to buy a gun, a three-day waiting period for buying most firearms, and a “red flag” law that allows law enforcement to confiscate weapons from people considered dangerous.

The Senate this year could move ahead with proposals to expand the red flag law to allow family members to request that a relative’s guns be removed and expand background checks to include now-exempt online and private gun sales.

But, again, the issue may be how far the more conservative House wants to go. For Republican lawmakers heading into election season, any added gun limit is seen as politically risky, potentially riling the always aggressive National Rifle Association, which is suing the state over the 2018 minimum age law.