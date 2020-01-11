Surveillance footage released Nov. 6 showed Ajple place what appears to be a paper towel on the head of Youngblood, who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at the Hurricane Grill & Wings, 943 15th Place in Vero Beach.

A Vero Beach man was sentenced to 90 days in Indian River County Jail and one year of supervised probation for spitting on a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat Oct. 26.

Judge David Morgan accepted a no-contest plea Thursday and determined Matthias Ajple, 43, was guilty of battery on 67-year-old Robert Youngblood, according to the judgment and sentencing documents.

Surveillance footage released Nov. 6 showed Ajple place what appears to be a paper towel on the head of Youngblood, who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at the Hurricane Grill & Wings, 943 15th Place in Vero Beach.

Several moments later, the video shows Ajple spitting on the man, according to sheriff's deputies.

Youngblood told a deputy he was sitting with two friends in the restaurant when Ajple walked over and said "You should go back to Russia you ... communist," according to an Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.

After slapping the hat and spitting on Youngblood, Ajple got in a car and drove away from the restaurant, according to the report.

Youngblood wrote down the car's license plate number and deputies tracked down Ajple at his home.

A deputy spoke with Ajple's wife at the address, who said she told her husband to go up to Youngblood and tell him to "go back to Russia," the report said. She told deputies she did not witness the altercation.

The arresting deputy then spoke with Ajple, according to the report.

"I was just trying to protect you guys because I support law enforcement. Trump supporters are communist and racist," Ajple told the deputy. "I don't even care that I'm going to jail; this is actually exciting."

"Plus, I have more time on this earth than he does anyway; he probably feels so good about himself," according to the report.

In addition to jail time, Ajple must pay $155 to Youngblood, according to the sentencing document. He is also ordered to avoid contact with Youngblood and pay all necessary court costs.

Ajple must also report to supervised probation within 72 hours of being released from jail, according to the court sentencing document.

This is not the first incident along the Treasure Coast where a "Make America Great Again" hat has incited a reaction.

In March, a Martin County school bus aide removed a "Make America Great Again" hat from a student's head. Prosecutors decided against filing charges.

Max Chesnes is a TCPalm breaking news reporter for Indian River County. You can keep up with Max on Twitter @MaxChesnes and give him a call at 772-978-2224.