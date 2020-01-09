The impact fee is a one-time charge on homeowners who buy a brand new home in Santa Rosa County. The county will collect the impact fees for the school district and plans to assess $5,000 per single-family home, $4,000 per mobile home and $2,750 per multi-family home.

MILTON —After months of controversy and changes, the Santa Rosa County Commission finally approved the school board assessment of an impact fee which will go toward building new schools to alleviate crowded schools.

RELATED: Santa Rosa voters want more taxes

The impact fee is a one-time charge on homeowners who buy a brand new home in Santa Rosa County. The county will collect the impact fees for the school district and plans to assess $5,000 per single-family home, $4,000 per mobile home and $2,750 per multi-family home.

WATCH THE MEETING >>>

The impact fee takes effect up to 90 days after enactment. School officials estimated at one time it would raise about $8.7 million a year based on county building records.

Santa Rosa County Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick said for the school district to remain one of the best in the state it needs to build four new schools during the next 10 years for its students.

“I’m proud because we stepped up to provide a high-quality school system for generations to come,” said Wyrosdick, now serving his third term.

The commission voted, 4-1, to approve the impact fee. Only District 2 commissioner Bob Cole voted against the measure. He explained he supported the school board but wanted to issue its impact fee and the county’s at the same time in March or April. Cole said he believed that would make the impact fees easier to charge and collect.

Wyrosdick said the school district has worked on collecting the data to justify the fee for nearly three years and couldn’t wait any longer to implement it.

“At this point, it’s really just a timing issue,” Wyrosdick said.

The about two-hour-long public hearing occurred in a nearly full county chamber in front of local residents and home builders.

Edwin Henry, a past president of the Home Builders Association of West Florida, choked up during an emotional plea against the impact fee. A backer of Habitat for Humanity, Henry said the school board’s impact fee would have made buying a home impossible for a single mother and her 7-year-old daughter.

“They got into that house and it began to turn their life around,” Henry said pausing to choke back tears. “These are the kind of people who will be hurt by the impact fee. What it is going to do is ruin a lot of lives. That is a fact.”

Henry accused the school board study of using poor and inaccurate data. He also questioned the board’s spending of taxpayers’ dollars.

Phillip Hoffman, a long-time supporter of the school system’s impact fee, passed out yellow buttons with “US” printed on it in bold black letters at the Santa Rosa County’s meeting Thursday.

“We have overcrowded roads, overcrowded schools and problems of over development,” Hoffman said. “We’re here to see (the school system) gets its impact fee as quickly as possible.”

Buddy Hinote, the District 2 school board member and chairman, praised the county commission for passing the impact fee.

“This is a good day for the Santa Rosa County School District,” Hinote said. “Our teachers, administrators and parents have built us a legacy of years of excellence. This will maintain that legacy of excellence.”

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>