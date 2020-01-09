Call it a run of bad luck. Call it a series of events that did not go the Colonels’ way. Call it unfortunate, regrettable or untimely. For the fifth straight game the Nicholls women’s basketball team could not finish out in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night and is now 0-5 to start the Southland Conference season. This time the Colonels fell to Lamar at home by a score of 84-78. Every conference loss so far this season saw the Colonels within single digits with under six minutes to play. Two of those losses (Incarnate Word and Abilene Christian) had Nicholls leading with less than a minute to play in regulation. Wednesday night was no different. Nicholls (3-11, 0-5 SLC) tied the game, 73-73, with 2:20 left to play after battling back from down as much as nine points earlier in the quarter. Unable to take the lead at that point, Nicholls had a chance to even the score again with 15.2 seconds to play down 81-78 when a traveling call on Lamar gave the Colonels possession. But as has been the case all year, a victory was not in the cards for the red and gray. The inbound pass was intercepted and the Cardinals were able to hold on to the end, tacking on a few free throws for good measure. “Our kids our battling,” Coach DoBee Plaisance said. “Our kids keep getting handed difficult blows in certain situations, but the kids we have on the floor are Colonels. They are Colonels and they are battling and we are not backing down and we’re not going anywhere and we’re hanging in there. It’s going to fall in our favor.” That innate fight Plaisance spoke of has been tested potentially more so than any other team during her tenure in Thibodaux. The Colonels went from competing for conference titles and 20-win seasons to losing the best player in program history to graduation, losing two more starters for the year to injury before the season even began and then another starter last week at Sam Houston State. On Wednesday night Nicholls had eight players dressed out to play, including two freshmen and a first-year transfer. Those numbers were even further depleted as Lauryn Bowie left the game just before halftime and did not return. That left players like senior Airi Hamilton to play all 40 minutes without a break. Nicholls had four players record more than 30 minutes against Lamar, including Tykeria Williams (36:52), Terris McKay (34:18) and Chrystal Ezechukwu (31:00). And yet Hamilton didn’t lump their recent woes on physical exhaustion. In order to win, she said, the Colonels have to learn how to finish. “We just have to do a better job of finishing,” Hamilton said. “Even with eight, our eight are still a good matchup for any team in the conference. If you look at the teams we’ve played and the games we’ve played in, we’ve been in every game pretty much. We just haven’t been able to finish. “We just take it practice by practice and game by game. We focus on the little things and get better at the details.” Nicholls was strong for the vast majority of Wednesday night, leading 20-16 after the first quarter and tied 40-40 at the half. The Colonels shot 49.2% from the field, their second-best clip against Division I opponents. They out rebounded the Cardinals 33-28 and generated 27 points off 23 turnovers. They dominated the paint to the tune of 52 points. But it was Lamar’s nine 3-pointers and Nicholls’ 18-of-27 from the free throw line that served as the difference maker. The message to the team from Plaisance after the game was, “To keep fighting. That we’re fine. We’re going to be fine. It’s going to fall our way.” Nicholls men 61, Lamar 52 (at Beaumont) Dexter McClanahan started the night 0-of-9 from the field as Nicholls hit the road to play at Lamar on Wednesday night. By the time he was finished, McClanahan had a game-high 17 points, including four baskets from 3-pint range. Most importantly, though, Nicholls left Beaumont with a 61-52 win over the Cardinals, improving to 4-1 in Southland Conference play. After a back-and-forth first half, Nicholls took a lead early in the second and rode its way to a third consecutive victory, with the biggest lead of the game being the final score. Andre Jones was the only other Colonel with double-digit points, scoring 16 to go with three assists.