PANAMA CITY — Circuit Judge Ana Maria Garcia sentenced Michael Vonkee Carson to 105 years in prison on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Office of the State Attorney Glenn Hess, Carson was also designated as a habitual felony offender.

RELATED: Local man convicted in 5-year-old burning and beating case

Carson was found guilty at trial on Nov. 20, 2019 of three counts of aggravated child abuse and three counts of neglect of a child causing great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement. Carson has 13 prior felony convictions.

RELATED: Police arrest child abuse suspects (2014)

In 2014, Carson burned a 5-year-old child with a lighter, beat her with a belt buckle, whipped her and burned her in scalding water over a period of time. Carson never sought any medical care for any of the child’s injuries.

Cynthia Brandt with Family First Network rescued the child when she discovered the injuries on an unannounced home visit with the child’s aunt. Brandt immediately reported the abuse and injuries to law enforcement and the Child Abuse Hotline.

The Panama City Police Department along with assistance from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.