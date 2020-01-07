Much of the rebuilding from the April 27, 2011, storm is complete, but the volunteers from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, keep coming.

For the ninth time since a tornado tore apart 12 percent of Tuscaloosa in 2011, a group of students and staff members from a small, Catholic liberal arts college in New England has returned here to help out.

This week, they’re here working through Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa work on a home on 24th Street in Northport.

The college’s first Tuscaloosa trip was in 2012, organized by Assumption College’s SEND — Students Exploring New Destinations — service program, which allows students to participate in community building projects across the nation.

Since then, a group of different students has returned at least once a year.