On Sunday at about 3:15 p.m., a witness walking along Navarre Beach discovered what at first glance appeared to be a human hand. It is now believed to be some type of sea life.

NAVARRE BEACH — While walking on the beach Sunday afternoon, a bystander stumbled across what appeared to be a human hand.

According to Rich Aloy, spokesman for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the item was discovered at the water’s edge near parking lot 37-B at about 3:15 p.m.

"At the time, the item had a faint resemblance to a human hand," the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the unnamed witness picked the item up with a bag and took it to the Navarre Beach Fire Department.

SRSO detectives later arrived to take the unknown item for further investigation.

"This morning, just after 11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received verbal confirmation through the medical examiner’s office (that) the item discovered on Navarre Beach is not a hand or any other human body part," the release said. "The item is believed to be some type of sea life."

About two hours after the first press release was issued, the Sheriff’s Office issued a second, this one with a photo of the sea object found on the beach.

"There have been questions as to how something can be misidentified and/or misinterpreted as a human hand," the second release said. Attached is the photo of the sea object."

The photo also came with a warning for potential viewers.

"Although the sea object IS NOT a human body part, if misinterpreted it can be difficult to look at," the release said.