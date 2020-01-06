The Iranian official’s tweet followed President Trump’s threats to attack Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates against the U.S. for last week’s airstrikes.

In an apparent tit-for-tat with President Trump on Twitter, an Iranian official has disseminated a link to a webpage listing the Trump Organization’s global real estate holdings, including the Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach.

The early Sunday morning tweet was from the account of Hesameddin Ashena, an Iranian politician who serves as an adviser to President Hassan Rouhani. It included a decades-old quote from the late Ayatollah Khomeini, plus a link to a Forbes.com webpage, updated on September 2019, with the headline “What’s Donald Trump really worth?”

Ashena’s tweets followed Trump’s threats to attack Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates against Americans for the airstrike that killed Iran’s top military commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, on Friday.

That warning from Trump came in the third of a trio of tweets the president fired off from Mar-a-Lago on Saturday evening in which he said he had a list of “52 Iranian sites” including “some some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture.”

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

....hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have.....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

On Sunday night, aboard the return flight to Washington, Trump reiterated his threat to strike Iranian cultural sites.

“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people,” he said. “And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites. It doesn’t work that way.”

The social-media missive from Ashena did not contain an overt threat, or call anyone to commit a specific action.

The tweet contained a quote attributed to Khomeini, who was the spiritual leader of the 1979 revolution in Iran and ran the country until his death in 1989.

The quote read: “I tell the whole world that if the world wants to stand up to our religion, we will stand up against their whole world.”

‌ .

https://t.co/9GrIHpGSs5https://t.co/tEa2P4Qhhx

— Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 5, 2020

It also included a link to the Forbes.com webpage, which calculated the worth of Trump’s financial empire at $3.1 billion, and listed under various categories the Trump Organization’s real estate holdings. Those include Mar-a-Lago and the Doral golf club and resort west of Miami, where Trump previously sought to hold this year’s global G7 summit.

An hour after the tweet with the Forbes.com link, Ashena tweeted that the Tehran government does not seek a conflict with the American people. Instead, the tweet said, President Trump “will bear full responsibility” for the recent airstrikes.

We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous US administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility.

— Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 5, 2020

The tweet read: “We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous US administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility.”

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the new Gannett Media network.