The business, which runs a financial news and opinion company, reviewed U.S. Census Bureau data to find the richest county in each state based on median household income, according to a news release.

St. Johns County is Florida’s richest county, according to 24/7 Wall St.

“The median household income for a family in St. Johns is $77,323 in comparison to a statewide average of $53,267,” according to the release.

Richest Counties in the 10 Largest US States by Population

California – Santa Clara County

Texas – Fort Bend County

Florida – St. Johns County

New York – Nassau County

Pennsylvania – Chester County

Illinois – Kendall County

Ohio – Delaware County

Georgia – Forsyth County

North Carolina – Wake County

Michigan – Livingston County

How St. Johns County compares to state averages

Median household income: $77,323 (state: $53,267)

Poverty rate: 8.4% (state: 14.8%)

November 2019 unemployment: 2.2% (state: 3.2%)

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.7% (state: 29.2%)