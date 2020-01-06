This year, County Administrator Dan Schebler will try to up the stakes. He plans to hold five public forums, one in each area of Santa Rosa.

MILTON — Last year, Santa Rosa County invited citizens to discuss what they wanted in their communities.

One meeting was held in Tiger Point and another in Pace. A couple dozen people attended.

Not bad considering about 19% of Americans contact their local officials during a year and about a quarter attend a public meeting, a National Research Center survey found.

This year, County Administrator Dan Schebler will try to up the stakes. He plans to hold five public forums, one in each area of Santa Rosa.

“One of my objectives has always been how can we get better engaged and get locals to have a better understanding of what our local government does,” said Schebler, who took over the county helm in February 2018.

Here is the meeting schedule:

• 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Pace Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Highway

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Gulf Breeze Community Center, 800 Shoreline Drive

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spike’s Way in Milton

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Jay Community Center, 5259 Booker Lane

• 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Navarre Visitor Center, 8543 Navarre Parkway

The five-member Santa Rosa County commission and county staff plan to gather input from citizens and use it to prioritize the budget.

For example, last year the county put $82.5 million into transportation and drainage projects, which included Woodbine Road widening to four lanes and the Tom King Bayou Drainage Project in Holley by the Sea.

Another $49.5 million was earmarked for public safety and included 45 new patrol vehicles for Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputies.

Officials also set aside $33 million for quality of life projects, such as the development of a 22-acre soccer complex on the Pensacola State College campus in Tiger Point and the renovation of Fidelis Park Community Center and its historic school building.

“The evolution of those meetings will be your county parks, libraries or public safety projects,” Schebler said. “It’s part of our strategic planning process. It helps us establish new projects we want to consider.”