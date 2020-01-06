Dianne Harris was celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Delray Beach when she was struck in the thigh by a stray celebratory bullet.

Amid the commotion of New Year’s Eve in downtown Delray Beach, Dianne Harris, her niece and her niece’s toddler found a quieter corner of Old School Square to spend the final moments of 2019.

At the stroke of midnight Harris leaned left to hug her niece and the 1-year-old girl sitting between her niece’s legs.

Mid-hug, she felt a pain in her right leg. It was as if someone had thrown a brick or slapped her, she said.

The Jamaica resident, who is in Florida visiting family for the holidays, said she didn’t realize what had happened until she turned to someone in the ambulance and asked.

"She said, ’you’ve been shot.’"

Delray police say it appears that Harris was hit by "celebratory gunfire." As of Friday, authorities did not have any suspects in the shooting.

On Friday afternoon, Harris -- who declined to give her age -- sat in her brother’s Boynton Beach home within arm’s reach of a walker. New Year’s decorations still hung from the living room ceiling.

She heard about the woman in Texas who was also injured by so-called "celebratory gunfire." Only difference is that woman died. Harris knows the moment could have been much worse. She has run through every imaginable "What if?" What if her grandniece had been between Harris’ legs, not her mother’s? What if Harris had bent her head down? What if she had been sitting a bit to the left?

"These types of events," Harris said, referencing the shooting, "are going to scare families into not going to these events ... because it could have been anyone."

Harris and her daughters, 19 and 21, were staying with family in Boynton to celebrate the new year. A relative mentioned the family-friendly event in downtown Delray, complete with fireworks, bands and games, and the family decided to head south for the night.

As it got closer to midnight, Harris’ daughters moved closer to the nucleus of the celebration. Harris, her niece and her niece’s daughter sat farther away from the commotion.

Harris’ older daughter, Chanon Harris, said she and her sister walked back toward where their family was sitting shortly after midnight. They noticed their cousin and police officers running toward the spot as well. Their cousin screamed that Harris had been hit, Chanon recalled. The 21-year-old raced over to the corner where her family was and started searching for remnants of whatever hit her, maybe a glass bottle or a firework, she speculated.

A bullet? "That never even crossed my mind," Chanon said.

Authorities cut open the jeans Harris was wearing, offering her the first glimpse of her bruised and bloodied thigh. They placed her in a golf cart and then into an ambulance, which took her to Delray Medical Center.

There, doctors ran tests, took X-rays and ultimately concluded that, for now, it’s best to keep the bullet in her leg, currently lodged about two inches above her knee.

"So for now I’m walking around with my New Year’s gift," Harris joked.

At about 3 a.m. New Year’s Day, after receiving a tetanus shot, doctors released Harris from the hospital advising her to take ibuprofen and Tylenol for the pain and to keep the bandages on her leg clean.

Harris doesn’t know what is next. She’s waiting for the results of blood tests and to see whether other medical professionals agree with the decision not to operate.

The business teacher, who also is the past president and active member of the Kiwanis Club of New Kingston, rarely stays still, Chanon said. As of now, though, Harris is not sure how the injury will affect her fast-paced life at home in Saint Andrew, Jamaica, or even her upcoming plans to go on a cruise and visit friends in Orlando.

However, she is certain that spending New Year’s Eve in Times Square is no longer on her bucket list, and she assumes the fear of gunfire will keep her from any public New Year’s celebrations.

She hopes that what happened to her is a lesson in responsibility for those who have guns and a reality check of the consequences of firing one.

"It may be fun for them to shoot off a gun," Harris said, "but you can really ruin someone’s life."

