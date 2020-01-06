MILTON — The Fellowship Churches of Santa Rosa County present the schedule of events for the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. County residents and visitors can attend these Milton events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

PRAYER BREAKFAST — Scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Santa Rosa County auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way. The cost is $10 per ticket. Breakfast, singing and entertainment provided. Guest speaker is Rev. Vincent Dortch, from Atlanta Georgia. Contact Rev. Murray Hamilton at 850-736-1976 or murrayhamilton55@att.net for details.

COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAM — Sunday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m., at the historic Mt. Pilgrim African Baptist Church, 5103 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Come for the crowning of the 2020 MLK king and Queen. The guest speaker is Elder Fredrick Smithy Sr. Contact person is Carolyn McCray and she can be reached at 850-656-1629, or Rev. Michael Thomas 850-208-5111 for details.

MLK DAY PARADE — The line-up starts 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 with a 10 a.m. parade start time. The parade begins at Milton High School and travels south on Stewart Street to Elva Street.

The parade fee is $30 if received by Jan. 19. A $10 late fee is assessed for entries received after the deadline. Contact Carolyn McCray at 850-686-1629 or Cmccray8725@hotmail.com for details.

MLK BLOCK PARTY — Jan. 20, 12 p.m., on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The party features food, games, vendors and family entertainment. Booth rentals are available for $25. Contact Carolyn McCray at 850-686-1629 or Cmccray8725@hotmail.com for details.

MLK Day Service Project — A canned food drive is scheduled for Jan. 20. Hosted by the MLK Day Committee, those attending all of the above activities are encouraged to bring canned food/nonperishable foods with them to the events. Food collected is donated to area needy families in honor of Dr. King. The Block Party is the last opportunity to make your food drive donations. Contact Nelson Hill 850-501-6929.