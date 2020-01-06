BAGDAD — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a local family who lost everything in house fire on Dec. 27.

Shaquil Cobb started the GoFundMe page the day after the fire and is trying to raise $5,000 for her parents, Glenn and Julie Cobb, who lived at the house.

“Although we are blessed and VERY grateful for the safety and well-being of the occupants of the home, they lost everything including the family home which has been passed down generations, money, clothes, etc. and are forced to start over,” Shaquil wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I am raising funds to try and get them started with basic hygiene products, clothes/shoes, food/water, and various other things including furniture and travel expenses that may arise while we are trying to sort this out and deal with the stressors of where to go from here.”

Firefighters from Bagdad, Avalon, East Milton and Milton fire departments responded to a call at 8:07 p.m. Dec. 27 that a home on Javid Road was on fire.

According to John C. Haynes, Santa Rosa County emergency communications shift supervisor and firefighting liaison, the fire destroyed the interior of the home, making it uninhabitable for the family.

According to Haynes, the first unit arrived on scene at 8:12 p.m. Water was first applied to fire at 8:18 p.m., and the fire was under control at 8:54 p.m. The fire was called out at 10:04 p.m.

The incident commander at the scene requested the Red Cross for three displaced adults. No one was reported injured.

Other agencies that assisted were: Lifeguard EMS; Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Power and the American Red Cross.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised $875 for the Cobb family. If you want to contribute, go to www.gofundme.com/f/cobb-house-fire.