NORTHPORT – Tuscaloosa County won its own Wildcat Classic on Saturday, defeating Holt in the championship final, 61-58 to take the title.

Junior forward Bryson Hall scored a career-high 31 points to lead the win. Tuscaloosa County’s next highest scorers were Devin Collins with nine points and Javonte Smith with seven.

The high scorer for Holt with 24 points was Keunta Jordan.

Tuscaloosa County (16-4) now readies for a game Tuesday at Thompson.

Pickens Academy 63,

South Choctaw Academy 31

CARROLLTON – Seth Peeks led with 23 points, Rafe Brown with 11 and William Parker eight points for Pickens Academy’s home and AISA region win.

The Pirates (7-5, 1-0) host Columbus Christian on January 13.

GIRLS

Central 61,

Demopolis 25

A ninth grader, 6-foot-5 Kylera Warren, had a double double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to help power Central to the Class 5A, Area 5 home win.

Quintasia Leatherwood led all scorers with 18 points to go with nine assists. Sakyia White had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Central (13-3, 1-0) plays another Area 5 game at Bibb County on Tuesday.

Pickens Academy 47,

South Choctaw Academy 28

CARROLLTON – For Pickens Academy, Caroline Lewis had 13 points, five rebounds and five steals. Kate Wilkins had 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Pickens Academy (7-4, 1-0) hosts Columbus Christian on January 13.