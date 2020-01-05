The man said he taught the parrot to call for help when he was a youngster.

LAKE WORTH BEACH — "Let me out! Let me out! Ohhh! Ohhh! Ohhh!"

When a neighbor heard those chilling cries, the logical next step was to call 911. Four Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies pulled up and confronted a man who had his wife's car on blocks in his driveway.

In a minute, the mystery was solved. The man walked inside and returned with his parrot.

A video, posted online, does not identify the individuals involved or reveal the location of the incident, except to say it occurred Dec. 29 in the Lake Worth Beach area.

In it, the parrot clearly can be heard saying "let me out" and letting out heart-wrenching groans.

When the deputies show up and explain their concerns, the man turns, smiling, and calls, "Rambo." He tells the deputies he'll bring out the perpetrator, and when he returns with the parrot, the deputies burst out laughing.

In a posting under the video, a person, presumably the man seen in the video, writes, "I was changing the brakes on my wife's car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks. Sometime later four police officers showed up saying a neighbor called because she heard a woman screaming for help. I promptly introduced the officers to Rambo and we all had a good laugh. Afterward, I also introduced Rambo to the neighbor who called in the screaming. She too had a good laugh."

The person added, "Sometimes Rambo yells 'help, help, let me out'. Something I taught him when I was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage."

PBSO officials could not be reached Saturday for more details. The agency did tweet a link to the video Saturday, saying, "our Deputies in Lake Worth Beach came to the help of someone screaming for help. Hilarity ensued.“

