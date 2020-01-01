Incarnate Word (3-9, 0-1) vs. Nicholls State (7-6, 1-1)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its fourth straight win over Incarnate Word at David R. Stopher Gym. The last victory for the Cardinals at Nicholls State was a 69-58 win on Jan. 31, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dexter McClanahan, Warith Alatishe, Andre Jones, Elvis Harvey Jr. and D'Angelo Hunter have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team's scoring this year and 62 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIS: Keaston Willis has connected on 39.7 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 27 over his last three games. He's also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Colonels are 1-6 when they record more than 13 turnovers. Incarnate Word has forced 14.8 turnovers per game overall this year and 17.3 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.4 percent of all possessions, which is the sixth-highest rate in the country. Incarnate Word has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com