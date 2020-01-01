New educational signs have been placed at the Gulf Side Sea Oat Circle pavilion complex.

NAVARRE — Santa Rosa County has placed new educational signs at the Navarre Beach Marine Park Gulf Side Sea Oat Circle pavilion complex.

The signs depict the gulf-side snorkel reef's location, local marine wildlife and habitat resources. In addition, a non-coin operated binocular viewer has been added to the a bird observation overlook, with educational signage on local nesting shorebirds.

The project was funded by a $10,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Coastal Partnership Initiative Grant Program, with a match of $10,000 from the Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office.

The emphasis of the project is to inspire community action and promote protection and effective management of the natural resources at the Santa Rosa County Navarre Beach Marine Park.

For more information, contact Shelley Alexander at 850-981-2018.