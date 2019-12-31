MILTON — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4833 hosted a fishing clinic sponsored by the state’s Fish Florida department for students in the Skills for Independence Transition and Employment program earlier this month. Ed Paseck and fellow VFW member Jon Dixon volunteered to teach the fishing clinic.

"This was the first time that most of these students fished," said Paseck. "We brought them out to my house in Bagdad, because I live on the Blackwater River and have a big dock in the back."

Fish Florida is a state organization that promotes fishing for youth and young adults throughout the state. Fish Florida provided each student with a free brand new rod, reel and a small tackle box they could take home.

"We fished from 10 (a.m.) to 1 (p.m.) then fed them lunch," Paseck said. "We taught then how to cast, tie a hook and bobber on the line and bait a hook. The fish that were caught were released."

Paseck’s VFW Post 4833 provided fishing instruction, chaperons and lunch for the group. Paseck said the post usually buys hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and sodas for the fishing group.

"We hold a fishing clinic whenever we get enough students to participate," Paseck said. "The next clinic will probably take place in April of 2020."

The SITE program is a joint effort between the Exceptional Student Education Department, Santa Rosa Adult School and the United States Navy. It is located at NAS Whiting Field and the program serves young adults, ages 18-21 years old, which have completed school with a special diploma and need continued support in developing "real-world" skills.

The SITE Program teaches the students various independent living skills in the classroom and community environments. Students learn proper work behaviors and specific job skills with on-the-job training support provided at locations on NAS Whiting Field and the community.

For additional information or if you would like to provide a job training opportunity for a student of the SITE program please call (850) 983-5147/5148 and ask for the program director.

If you or your organization would like to participate or sponsor the lunch portion of the fishing clinic, please call 850-390-2000.