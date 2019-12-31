MILTON — Here are upcoming events in Santa Rosa County in January.

11th Penguin Plunge ‘n Paddle: Noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 1, 1451 Navarre Beach Causeway, Navarre Beach. Celebrate the first day of the year and “Freezin’ for a Reason." This is a charity event to benefit local suicide prevention groups. For more information, call 850-939-1092 or visit www.juanaspagodas.com/PenguinPlunge.htm.

3rd Annual Pirate Plunge: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 1, 8579 Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Arrr you ready to take the plunge? This charity event for Healing Paws for Warriors features a plunge into the Gulf of Mexico at the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier, followed by an after party at Broussard’s Bayou Grill & Bar. The Rowdies will rock the stage along with food and drink specials. For more information visit www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-pirate-plunge-tickets-81355706107.

Snowbird Welcome Receptions: 9 - 11 a.m. Jan. 6 and 17 at the Navarre Beach Visitor Information Center, 8543 Navarre Pkwy., Navarre. Catch up on all things Navarre Beach and Santa Rosa County as the Navarre Beach Visitor Information Center welcomes visiting snowbirds to the area. There will be light refreshments, along with information on local businesses, event calendars, restaurants, attractions, coupons and other amenities needed during a stay in Santa Rosa County. For more information, call 850-981-8900 or visit www.getrelaxing.com.

Snowbird Activities Series: Fun, socialization and learning activities will be held with a different theme or topic Jan. 13-31 at the Navarre Beach Visitor Information Center, 8543 Navarre Pkwy. Visiting snowbirds and local seniors may attend. Space is limited to 40 attendees on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 850-981-8900 or visit www.getrelaxing.com or www.facebook.com/RelaxInNavarre

•9-10 a.m. Jan. 13, Sea Turtle Lecture

•9-10 a.m. Jan. 21, Marine Sanctuary/Artificial Reefs Lecture

•9-11 a.m. Jan. 22, Coffee and Crafts – Banners

•9-10 a.m. Jan. 28, Natural Areas in Northwest Florida Lecture

•9-10 a.m. Jan. 30, Chair Yoga (limited 15 attendees)

•9-10 a.m. Jan. 31, History of the National Park Service & Gulf Islands National Seashore Lecture

Snowbird Sessions by the Sea: 2-3 p.m. Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station, 8638 Blue Heron Court, Navarre Beach.Cost: $10 per person, limited to 20 spots. Learn about the marine life and ecosystems of Navarre Beach. Each session is a different topic with a presentation, discussion and hands-on demonstrations. This program is for visiting snowbirds and local seniors. Preregistration is required. Each participant receives a session take-away. For more information and to register, call 850-261-2141 or visit www.navarresciencestation.org. Topics are; Jan. 9 – Lionfish Invasion; Jan. 16 – Coastal Ecology; Jan. 23 – Beachcombing 101; Jan. 30 – Birds and Barrier Islands.

Murder Mystery Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Broussard’s Bayou Grill, 8649 Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. This winter’s home for Navarre Beach snowbirds will host a 1920s murder mystery dinner. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m. Come out and figure out who-dun-it while eating great food with old friends and new. Tickets cost $45 and include dinner buffet, non-alcoholic drinks and the show. Tickets are on sale at Broussard’s. Call 850-396-6098 for tickets and details.

Navarre Beach Snowbird Business Expo & Social: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 14, Days Inn Conference Center, 8700 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. This free event is open to all visiting snowbirds and local seniors. There will be $1,000 in door prizes awarded, along with coupons and swag giveaways. For more information, call 850-776-8355 or visit www.navarrebeachsnowbirdsclub.com.

Arcadia Mill Kids Crafts – Chinese New Year Drum: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25, Arcadia Mill, 5709 Mill Pond Lane, Milton. Join Arcadia Mill for free arts and crafts in the classroom. All materials are provided. Each activity takes about 30 minutes. All participants must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or adult. For more information call, 850-626-3084 or visit www.historicpensacola.org/explore-arcadia-mill.

Trash Bash with the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 25, 8543 Navarre Parkway. Meet up to clean up! Volunteers for a beach cleanup will meet in the main Navarre Beach parking lot near the Sand Crab Pavilion. A limited supply of gloves, buckets and pickers are provided or bring supplies. Call 850-684-3347 or visit www.navarrebeachseaturtles.org for more information.

Winter Arts & Crafts Extravaganza: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25, Days Inn Conference Center, 8700 Navarre Pkwy., Navarre. Support local arts and craft businesses. Many local artists and crafts makers will have booths, including painters, photographers, pottery, shell art and much more! For more information, call 850-776-8355 or visit www.navarrebeachsnowbirdsclub.com.

Events listed are highlights of activities in Santa Rosa County. The Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office is not responsible for any date or time changes or cancellations. For more information, visit www.getrelaxing.com or call 850-981-8900.