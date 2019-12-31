MILTON — Live trees are a festive and fragrant holiday decoration for many families during the Christmas holidays, but how does one dispose of a real tree once the decorations come down?

Santa Rosa County residents with waste haulers may place real wreaths and Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up with their regular yard waste collection.

Remove all tinsel and decorations from trees before placing them at the curb and ensure trees, or portions thereof, are no more than six feet in length.

Trees can be placed with other vegetative debris but should not be placed in recycling cans, household garbage containers or commercial dumpsters.

Residents may also drop Christmas trees in the designated areas listed below:

•Jay Transfer Station, Transfer Station Road, Jay.

•Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful, Green Up Nursery, 6758 Park Ave., Milton.

•Pace Volunteer Fire Department, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd., Pace.

•Navarre Beach Boat Ramp Parking Lot Recycle Area, Gulf Boulevard.

•Tiger Point Recreation Area, Gulf Breeze, east of Walmart.

WARNING

Never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove. Pines, firs and other evergreens have a high content of flammable turpentine oils. Burning the tree may contribute to creosote buildup and risk a chimney fire.

For more information, contact the Santa Rosa County Environmental Department, 850-981-7135.