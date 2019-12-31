NAVARRE — In Florida, Arbor Day is celebrated in January because it is the best time to plant trees.

Each year the Navarre Garden Club actively recognizes and honors Arbor Day by planting a tree locally. Trees have been planted in Navarre annually by the club for many decades in locations including the YMCA and the Navarre Public Library.

This year’s Arbor Day Tree Planting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 1804 Prado St. Navarre.

The public may attend; refreshments will be served.

For more information, please contact Sharon at 293-4902.

More about Arbor Day

Arbor Day originally sprouted from the mind of a zealous tree lover named Julius Sterling Morton, who had a passion for planting all kinds of trees. The first Arbor Day occurred April 10, 1872, in Nebraska City, Nebraska. It’s estimated that nearly one million trees were planted on that day.

Its purpose is to encourage people to plant trees, and many communities take the opportunity to organize tree-planting and litter-collecting events on or around the holiday.

A popular Arbor Day tradition is to plant a tree in honor or memory of a loved one.

(SOURCE: Parts of this article originally appeared in The 2003 Old Farmer’s Almanac.)