Ready to start the perfect conversation at tonight’s New Year’s Eve parties? Here’s some forward-thinking, 2020-specific topics that will get the ball rolling and the champagne flowing.

So you're at that great New Year's Eve party and you need to start a conversation that’s just as great.

What better way to do that then to talk about the upcoming year that’s on tap?

Here's your conversation-starting, party-approved topics when it comes to knowing what's what in 2020. All are guaranteed to get you through at least another glass (or two) of champagne while you wind down the clock on 2019.

Don't worry, we cut a wide swath - sports, politics, history, movies.

We've got you covered:

"Who's gonna win the national championship?"

We’ve got an all-timer on tap (we hope) for the College Football Playoff Championship game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans when undefeated LSU takes on undefeated, defending national champion Clemson in New Orleans. Want to drop some LSU knowledge? Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow left Ohio State with two years of eligibility remaining when current Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was named the starter. Want to drop some Clemson knowledge? Head coach Dabo Swinney got his unusual first name because his older brother called him “Dat Boy” when they were infants — which sounded so much like “Dabo” that the nickname stuck. Want to really impress 'em? Know future locations for CFP championship games — 2021 in Miami, 2022 in Indianapolis, 2023 in Los Angeles and 2024 in Houston.

"Seen any good movies lately?"

The Golden Globes are Jan. 5, and the Academy Awards aren't far behind. Movies like “The Joker,” “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” scored a lot of Golden Globe nominations and are all ones you can guarantee someone has seen, and if you want to get deep in the weeds you can hit “Marriage Story” or “Waves” as critical darlings to turn your new friends onto. Let's just make sure nobody brings up Star Wars. Want to look ahead? Sequels to popular franchises like “Bad Boys,” “Wonder Woman” and “James Bond” are all on the way in 2020, as is a trippy, nightmarish verson of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel “Dune” from acclaimed director Dennis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Sicario,” “Blade Runner 2049”) and starring Timothee Chalamet.

"The Greatest Generation ... for real, though.“

Don't be afraid to drop some real history on your fellow partygoers. We'll honor the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in 2020, when the United States and its allies defeated the "Axis" — Germany, Japan and Italy. Any chance you can get to spread this particular piece of information, do it. Each year we have fewer and fewer WWII veterans —people who made an unbelievable sacrifice that is very difficult for us to comprehend in this day and age, and protected the way of life we still enjoy to this day.

"Anybody still care about the Olympics?"

Yep, there's a Summer Olympics in 2020. It's in Tokyo, which previously hosted in 1964. For the people who do actually still care about the Olympics, you can drop a few useful tidbits about the upcoming games, which will have its opening ceremonies on July 24. Notably, baseball and softball are back for the first time since 2008, and surfboarding and skateboarding are Olympic sports for the first time.

"Who's gonna win the election?"

Maybe gauge your audience before you share this particular conversation starter, but our guess is that somebody else might bring it up first. What's a word for something that's over-the-top, all-consuming and brain-melting all at once? That's how you can describe the upcoming 2020 presidential election, as incumbent (and now, impeached) President Donald Trump tries to avoid being the first president in 28 years to not win a second term. The last to do it? Sitting president George H.W. Bush lost to Bill Clinton in 1992. One thing Trump has going his way? No one has any real idea who he will run against.