Tulane (8-4, 0-0) vs. Memphis (11-1, 0-0)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulane. In its last eight wins against the Green Wave, Memphis has won by an average of 15 points. Tulane's last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 94-87 victory.

.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 35.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 74.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Tulane's Nic Thomas has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 14 for 28 over his past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Memphis has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 86.4 points while giving up 58.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Green Wave 21st among Division I teams. Memphis has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 322nd, nationally).

