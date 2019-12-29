Louisiana Tech (9-3, 0-0) vs. Southern Miss (4-9, 0-0)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Louisiana Tech finished with 10 wins and 10 losses, while Southern Miss won 12 games and lost eight.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gabe Watson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-9 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Louisiana Tech is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 63.2 percent of its free throws. The Bulldogs are 1-3 when they shoot below 63.2 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Louisiana Tech defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.8 percent, the 21st-best mark in the country. Southern Miss has allowed opponents to shoot 44.9 percent from the field through 13 games (ranked 279th).

