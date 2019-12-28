The bash, hosted by the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center, is held at the end of every month to clean Navarre’s beaches.

NAVARRE — On a brisk and cold Saturday morning, volunteers packed up their raincoats and headed to the beach for a bash to help save sea turtles.

This past Saturday, around 67 volunteers were scattered along the sand and sidewalks in search of cans, plastics and other trashy items to fill their buckets.

Lola Dykes hurried her father Jeremy along so they could start finding trash faster.

The 5-year-old volunteer, who will be turning 6 on New Years Eve, was excited to help save the sea turtles.

She said she wanted to collect litter, "so the turtles don’t eat stuff that is bad for them."

While searching for trash, Lola and her father tallied off the different kinds of litter they had found. Lola liked marking them off.

Rodney Waits came to the trash bash after hearing about the event when his coffee shop partnered with the center for a Sips for Sea Turtles event.

"It really showed me how much of an impact it makes to take little steps every single day to keep trash off the beach for sea turtle conservation," said Waits, a resident of Navarre. "It’s not one thing getting thrown out at a time, it’s an accumulation."

This year, 1,579 pounds of marine debris was found and collected by volunteers, according to Nicole Stephens, volunteer coordinator for the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center.

Since the event was created in 2013, it has grown significantly, she said.

Social media tools like Facebook help news of the event reach even more people. "Word got out," she said.

Stephens has been involved with the center since around 2016 when she read about the trash bash.

"Making the world a better place" was one of the reasons she decided to become a volunteer. "I wanted to get involved in the community," she said.

The trash bash event is open to anyone interested in helping clean up the beach.