Santa Rosa government and local announcements, events and activities are as follows.

UPCOMING

WASTE TIRE AMNESTY DAY: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Central Landfill, 6337 DaLisa Road, Milton. The Santa Rosa County Environmental Department is partnering with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for this event. A maximum of eight tires per Santa Rosa County resident will be accepted free of charge with a photo ID as proof of residency. Tires from commercial shops or residents with more than eight tires must pay normal tipping fees. For more information, call 850-981-7135.

RECURRING

ENERGY BILL HELP: Tri-County Community Council Inc.'s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists with energy obligations, electric or gas, to heat or cool the home for applicants who qualify and have not received assistance in the past year.

Apply Mondays only at 6607 Elva St., Milton. Bring proof of gross household income (wages, Social Security, SSI, child support, pensions, retirement, etc.) for the last 30 days on all household members, electric or gas bill, current picture ID on applicant and Social Security cards on all household members. Call 981-0036 for details.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS HIRING BONUS: $1,000 hiring bonuses to new FLDOC hires at institutions statewide, including Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, Milton. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FLDOC or certain state colleges are eligible. Paid training is available. Visit FLDOCjobs.com for details.