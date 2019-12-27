TIGER POINT — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a shooting and vehicle burglary that occurred on Dec. 22.

"Deputies with our agency were dispatched to Tiger Lane and Tiger Point Blvd in reference to a shooting," said Sgt Rich Aloy, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, in a press release.

According to the SRSO, the complainant was arriving home during the early morning hours when they observed a white vehicle in front of their residence. Inside the vehicle were several individuals wearing ski masks. Suspecting their home was being robbed, the complainant began to follow the vehicle.

As the complainant followed the car, they realized there were two vehicles running from them. The chase continued at a high rate of speed where one of the suspects in the white vehicle reportedly fired a weapon at the complainant, hitting the front of the complainant’s vehicle. Both vehicles continued down Tiger Point Boulevard toward U.S. Highway 98 where they turned westbound toward Pensacola.

The complainant called 911 and SRSO deputies were able to locate the vehicles. Pensacola Police pursued the vehicles into their jurisdiction where one individual was subsequently arrested.

An initial investigation indicated these suspects were opening unlocked vehicles and stealing the contents. The vehicle used by the suspects was stolen just moments before the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

SRSO reported the stolen car was unlocked with the keys inside.

The case is under investigation and remains active.