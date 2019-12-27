A Santa Rosa K-9 named Orkon was struck by a vehicle during a response to a battery call.

MILTON — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was injured Thursday afternoon when deputies responded to a battery call.

Deputies responded to 5285 Bayou Drive about 4:30 p.m., a Sheriff’s Office press release said.

One of the responding deputies was a K-9 Unit. Upon arrival, the suspect refused to comply with the K-9 deputy.

After several attempts to take the suspect into custody and due to the nature of the charges, the deputy deployed his K-9, Orkon. The K-9 exited from the vehicle utilizing an auto-door feature, the release said.

As the K-9 exited, a vehicle driving close by, struck him. While this was occurring, the suspect took off on foot, leading other deputies on a foot chase.

The K-9 was taken to a local area veterinarian for examination and was cleared with a minor rash-type injury. He will be on light duty for a few days and is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident involving the K-9 is being investigated but is believed to be accidental, the release said.

The suspect in the battery case was identified as Eric Mayhugh. After capture, he was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.