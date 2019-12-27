NAVARRE — This season a few thoughtful and caring people connected to make Christmas dinner happen for many in the Navarre community.

The little church on the corner of Panhandle Trail and Highway 98 connected with the Navarre Chamber and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Milton and Gulf Breeze, and collectively handed out 15 Christmas dinner baskets to deserving families in need.

Navarre Chamber members Frank and Barbara Gibbs got in touch with the pastors at New Life Deliverance Temple Church. The Gibbses were the liaisons between the church and the Gulf Breeze and Milton Lowe’s stores.

Not only did the Lowe’s stores in Gulf Breeze (with Manager Karen Driggs) and Milton (with Manager Kevin Skipper) offer wonderful Christmas dinner baskets, but also Pastors Mark and Brenda Williams and Elders Mike and Alicia Pettus added to the mix to make a wonderful Christmas meal for these families this year.

The baskets were thoughtfully put together. Each contained paper products, plastic ware, food, drinks, foil roaster pans and ham.

Each family was so grateful and overwhelmed with the thoughtfulness of the baskets and wanted to tell all these individuals just how much their generosity means.

The families would like to thank everyone involved in making this happen: Chaquita and Ronald Verdell, Frank and Barbara Gibbs, Karen Driggs, Kevin Skipper, Bishop Mark and Apostle Brenda Williams, Elder Mike and Elder Alicia Pettus, and Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores for these bountiful baskets.

They brought smiles, joy and answered prayers to the recipients.