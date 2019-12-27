NAVARRE — Member owned Holley-Navarre Water System Inc. is a growing system serving more than 16,000 customers providing water and wastewater treatment services.

The company recently unveiled a new website for 2020, one with a focus on their customers.

As Holley-Navarre launches the new website, their seven-member elected Board of Directors are focused on customer service and working diligently to best serve their community — much as their new adage, “We Are Holley-Navarre,” implies.

The site, www.hnws-fl.com/, offers easy access for member usage data via the Member Portal, online bill paying, reporting issues, and emergency information. Members and the public are invited to review board documents, see meeting agendas, and soon will have the capability to watch livestream board meetings. The site features a clean presentation of HNWS operations, and even includes a history of the system along with water conservation tips.

HNWS CEO Rob Williamson said he is proud of the work staff has done to expand their outreach to customers.

“HNWS is extremely excited to launch our new customer friendly website,” Williamson said. “Our employees have a heart for service and come to work every day trying to provide the best service for our customers. We feel this new site, with its user-friendly features, will provide a better experience for our members and the community.”

This intent to be more customer-centric is a huge part of the current agenda at HNWS.

“We start each day embodying our We Are Holley-Navarre motto,” Williamson said. “Our employees live, work and serve in this community and use their own product each day. It is rewarding knowing we make a positive impact in our community today while preserving this life-sustaining resource for the future.”

Holley-Navarre Water System Inc. is a member-owned, not-for-profit corporation originally chartered in 1970. It provides water and wastewater treatment to over 16,000 members in the Navarre area and includes The Hidden Creek Golf Course and Municipal Engineering Services Inc.