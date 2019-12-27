MILTON — Santa Rosa Education Foundation awarded 56 Teacher Grants totaling $56,000 to county public educators.

SREF, in partnership with the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations, the Florida Legislature, and grant sponsors The Studer Foundation and Gulf Breeze Optimist Club is enabling teachers to implement grants that engage students in active learning while increasing student achievement.

According to their website, every donation to the SREF Teacher Grants program is matched dollar for dollar with state matching grant funds. Grant recipients had to submit an evaluation of their project, including a final budget and receipts for purchases. Last year, SREF’s 53 Teacher Grants impacted more than 10,600 students and 395 teachers.

SREF is a 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation established in 1987 through the Florida Legislature as a direct support organization for the Santa Rosa School District. The foundation is committed to supporting and implementing programs and activities, which promote school board objectives.

The SREF represents an additional link between the school system and the community as a way to invest in education, a concerned public response to high priority school needs, and a way to recognize that all citizens have a stake in their public schools. A board of directors made up of business, education, and community leaders administers the foundation.

Each grant is worth $1,000. Grants were awarded to teachers in the following categories:

Artistic Literacy Grant Recipients

Kathryn Clark, Dillon Center; Stacey Price, Dixon Primary; Jennifer Day, Gulf Breeze Elementary; Christy Stump, Gulf Breeze Elementary; Jennifer Bunnell, Milton High; Gray Weaver, Milton High

Career/Technical Education

Lance Baker, Navarre High; Amanda Bishop, Navarre High; Patrick Weeks, Navarre High; Shelley Mann, Woodlawn Beach Middle

Literacy

Molly Keene, Avalon Middle; Theresa Yankovoy, Avalon Middle; Jennifer Confusione, Bagdad Elementary; Paula Retzlaff, Chumuckla Elementary; Donna Puckett, Dixon Primary; Tonia Wells, Dixon Primary; Samandis Brian, Gulf Breeze Elementary; Dodi Stringfellow, Gulf Breeze Elementary; Maegan Baker, Hobbs Middle; Adrianne Martillano, Hobbs Middle; Tabitha Dampson, Holley-Navarre Middle; Stacey Oatman, Holley-Navarre Middle; Elizabeth Walters, Jay High; Jo Lynn Wiley, Milton High; Tracy Fischetti, Navarre High; Joan Flowers, Navarre High; Jan Rhodes, Pea Ridge Elementary; Melissa Albro, Rhodes Elementary; Rebecca Rosenburg, West Navarre Primary; Shawn Wilcox, West Navarre Primary; Jennifer Hensley, Woodlawn Beach Middle

STEM Education

Frank Beckwith, Avalon Middle; Paula Jones, Avalon Middle; Rebekah Koppin, Berryhill Elementary; Nikki Golden, Central; April Ballard, Dixon Intermediate; Marci Kennison, Dixon Intermediate; Tally Piscopo, Dixon Intermediate; Kelly Clarke, East Milton Elementary; Wendy Hachtel, Hobbs Middle; Keri Odom, Hobbs Middle; Michelle Cunningham, Holley-Navarre Intermediate; Keerstin Blankenbeck, King Middle; Roxanna Ford, Milton High; Rebecca Hope, Navarre High; Rob Simon, Navarre High; Joshua Brooks, Pace High; Amy Frizzell, Rhodes Elementary; Melanie Peters, Rhodes Elementary; Sharon Stanford, Rhodes Elementary; Ashley Carter, Sims Middle; Kaitlyn Floyd, Sims Middle; Angela Anderson, West Navarre Primary; Marsha Harp, West Navarre Primary; Angel Savage, West Navarre Primary; Estella Staudt, West Navarre Primary

To donate to Teacher Grants program and double the impact of your donation through our state-matching fund, call 850-983-5043 or go to www.santarosaeducationfoundation.org/.