NAVARRE BEACH — Every year from about October through February, Julie White scrawls ’slow shoulder season’ on her check list.

Kids return to school, vacation comes to an end and, traditionally, the pace of life in South Santa Rosa County slows to a crawl.

Navarre Beach, though, has stopped being the ghost town it was just five short years ago.

White, director of the Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office, believes hard work to market the shoulder season to potential visitors has had some effect.

"It’s improved," White said of the off months. "They’ve grown like we meant for them to."

This shoulder season started off slower than the previous year, dropping 0.16% with $267,684 in bed taxes collected during October. That’s $444 lower than its 2018-2019 level of $268,125.

The October total marked just the third time in the last five years that monthly bed tax or tourist development tax collections had slipped from the previous year at Navarre Beach. In February of 2016 it plummeted 20%, then grew for 16 straight months before falling again, by 9%, in July.

On the positive side, off-season bed tax collections at Navarre Beach have almost doubled, from $488,838 in 2015-2016 to $904,289 in 2018-2019.

Navarre Beach came close to surpassing the $4 million mark in bed tax collections for the first time during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, falling just short at $3.9 million.

White said South Santa Rosa County still has lots of room for tourism growth.

"At our best months we are only at 65% capacity," she said. "We still need to build and grow."

Only once during the year does Navarre Beach reach its visitor capacity, that being July 4. The big Independence Day crowd helped to contribute to barrier island’s best month in bed tax collections of $713,320 in July 2018.

White, though, isn’t sulking about any shoulder season slowdown. She knows things are about to get better.

"The snowbirds will be here any day now," she said.

