Florida science students at Collier county school district participated in a program to send letters to space.

Sending postcards home shouldn't take more than a couple of days to reach a loved one depending on time and location, but what if a message went to space first?

For more than 100 Collier science students that became a reality. The students penned postcards that embarked on quite a journey — a flight into space.

The postcards, adorned with an official stamp from space, are trickling back to the students who wrote them.

Six-year-old Zoe Marks waited months to get her postcard back and last week her patience paid off.

"I was literally asking her (Zoe's mother) every single day," Zoe said.

She said she was too excited while she waited for her postcard to be mailed back to her.

"It's really cool to have a postcard that's actually been in space," Zoe, a first-grader at Veterans Memorial Elementary, said.

Zoe's postcard featured a drawing of herself in a pink spacesuit. Her postcard was joined by thousands of others aboard the Dec.11 flight by Blue Origin.

Blue Origin, a sub-orbital spaceflight company founded by Jeff Bezos, sends "reusable launch vehicles" into space. The company has ambitions for space tourism and plans to eventually send people out of Earth's atmosphere.

The launch was the New Shepard vehicle's sixth flight to space and back with more coming, according to the company.

A capsule containing the cards sat atop a 60-foot rocket in West Texas, the company's launch site. At launch, the rocket accelerated to more than Mach 3, or about 2,300 mph.

After the engine and capsule separated at the Kármán line, known as the border of Earth's atmosphere and outer space at about 60 miles high, the capsule was in space until reentering the Earth's atmosphere and parachuting to land.

Flights like New Shepard's last about 11 minutes, according to Blue Origin.

Mattea Marks, Zoe's mother, teaches fourth grade at Veterans Memorial Elementary. Marks started with the Blue Origin project last spring, when she started incorporating it into her teaching.

After watching the live launch last week, we got our postcard back today after it was flown to space by @blueorigin !!! Such an amazing opportunity to learn and have something that has gone to space! @MRWEST_13 @CollierScience @collierschools @VMEPatriots https://t.co/Vnde0UdWLr pic.twitter.com/2GndRQHj6m

— 𝕄𝕣𝕤. 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕜𝕤 (@MrsMarksVME) December 17, 2019

Club for the Future, a Blue Origin program that encourages students to learn about access to space, made the postcard exchange happen. The program started this year.

The students prepared their postcards last school year. Marks said every student had a different vision for what they wanted to send to space.

"When you find out about stuff that is so engaging, you just have to do it," Marks said. "Pretty much every grade level has some space benchmarks that they learn about. Something like this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for them."

Marks said she's using their experience to excite students about space exploration and aeronautics, going beyond science curriculum.

"They had so many questions when we watched the launch and it was so neat to see," Marks said.

Despite Zoe's eagerness to watch Blue Origin's flight as soon as possible, Marks didn't mind a slow crawl over a number of months while she watched it all come to fruition.

Science and environmental coordinator Ryan Westberry said Collier got on the bandwagon early after realizing how exciting it could be for students.

"It's a great experience for all of the kids who are future astronauts to have something that went to space and came back because that's what's really happening here," Westberry said. "That's something you frame and put on a wall."

Westberry said the students were able to watch the flight in class and he hopes they took time to absorb what was happening.

Veterans Memorial Elementary Principal Jessica Vieira shared her interest in space with Marks' class in December.

Vieira said it's important for students to see space exploration is not just reserved for movies and television.

Marks said her students are curious learners and challenging them is paying off. She said some students are talking about careers in science and mathematics even more so than before.

Zoe, who loves learning about math, said she wants to be a math teacher when she grows up, not an astronaut.

But she's open to the possibility of going to space when she's older.

This story originally published to naplesnews.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the new Gannett Media network.