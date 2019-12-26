GULF BREEZE—Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Tuesday morning to a drive-thru alarm on Gulf Breeze Parkway at the Pen Air Federal Credit Union.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the exterior ATM was burglarized and the contents removed.

Video surveillance reveals several individuals in dark clothing were responsible for the burglary.

Later in the day, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned less than a mile from the crime scene with important evidence located inside the vehicle. That vehicle was reported stolen from Pensacola prior to the burglary.

At this time, this case is being investigated by our agency.

If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact the Santa Rosa County Crime Stopper Program at 850-437-STOP.

There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain completely anonymous.