A group of vigilantes fatally shot Sarasota’s first postmaster in the head with a double barreled shotgun on Dec. 27, 1884.

People wanted Charles Abbe dead. Abbe was a northerner, a postmaster, a progressive businessman and worse, a Republican in a mostly Democratic county.

So when Abbe’s wife, Charlotte, heard the shots from a half-mile away on Dec. 27, 1884, she felt a rising panic. Charles could have been the one. He was.

The triggerman and his accomplice let a man who was with Abbe run away unharmed, to later testify about the crime.

The men dragged the postmaster's bleeding body through the sand and onto a boat, leaving bits of Abbe’s brains on the ground.

Then they sailed through Big Pass and threw the body “to the sharks,” wrote the Chicago News.

The New York Times called them the “notorious Sarasota Assassination Society.” At its peak, there were as many as 20 men in the vigilante group at a time when the area had about 60 families. They shot a farmer on horseback before slitting his throat, and they terrorized Charlotte before shooting her husband in broad daylight with both barrels of a shotgun 135 years ago on Friday.

On Christmas day, two days prior to the murder, the men plotted Abbe’s demise in the parlor of Alfred Bidwell’s house. Bidwell, the Buffalo, N.Y. transplant from a wealthy family, was later convicted, as a member of a secret society of vigilantes and for helping to mastermind Abbe’s murder.

Bidwell is long gone. So are the nine men who were indicted in the murder, the seven who were found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging or life behind bars. Two escaped from prison. The others were pardoned long before Scottish settlers arrived and Sarasota was incorporated as a city.

But Bidwell’s one-half story wood frame house still stands, surviving hurricanes, relentless summers and the city that grew up around it. It’s the area’s oldest building and has been moved three times. Walking through it, the stairs creak, and the windows hardly seem storm-worthy.

Today, the parlor, where the murder was planned, is decorated for Christmas. Little white fabric snowflakes hang over the fireplace. There’s a Christmas tree nearby. On the wall is a copy of Bidwell’s obituary. Printed in a Jacksonville newspaper, it talks of his narrow escape from a hanging, his commutation and a jailbreak.

Then there is the screenplay, resting on Sue Blue’s lap. Blue is a former vice president of the Historical Society of Sarasota County and leads the Sarasota history trolley tours. She wrote “Mr. Bidwell” over a decade ago to help raise money to save this place.

Blue cast former Sarasota Mayor Lou Ann Palmer and former County Commissioner Jon Thaxton to re-enact the trial in the historic Sarasota courthouse.

Harold Bubil, the Herald-Tribune’s real estate editor, played the clerk of court. Tom Lyons, a former Herald-Tribune columnist, was cast as Bidwell, the accused. He was represented by a local attorney who specialized in DUI cases. Unlike the real Bidwell, Lyons was found not guilty.

Research and writing the screenplay gave Blue some insight. For one thing, shooting Abbe, in broad daylight, with a shotgun that was infamous for firing the second barrel right after the first, was a silly idea.

“That would be a ridiculous way of carrying out a murder,” said Blue. “I’m sure the real plan was more thoughtful.”

Abbe moved with his wife and two daughters in the 1870s. That was a time when most people lived in shanties and slept on beds with their children. His problems were many. For one thing, Abbe was successful. He owned a great deal of what is now downtown Sarasota. He was a shrewd investor and bought up a lot of land along the waterfront.

Abbe was ambushed and murdered in front of Bidwell’s store on Cunliff Lane, Sarasota’s then sandy main street. The gunman, Charlie Willard, and his accomplice, Joseph Anderson, hid behind a corner of Bidwell’s store as Abbe passed by. His body was never found.

Newspapers across the country ran stories of vigilantes loose in the South. As far away as New York, newspapers carried stories of Bidwell’s arrest and an attempted suicide. In his hometown, The Buffalo Sunday Morning News reported his family’s incredulity. His family continued to be supportive of him, eventually getting him pardoned.

He sold his house for one dollar.

Bidwell’s house has survived, thanks to the efforts of people like Arnie Berns. On March 14, 2009, Sarasota’s oldest building was rededicated in Pioneer Park as the home of the Historical Society.

When Berns became president of the Historical Society 10 years earlier, Sarasota was one of the only cities in Florida without a permanent place to learn about local history.

“I could be at home, I could be sleeping or in my car,” said Berns, who is now a local photographer. “They would call, anytime, day and night wanting to know about Sarasota. Now there’s a place you can go to just breathe history.”

For Blue, Berns and the small group of others who have worked to save the house and the legacy it holds, that small patch of land in Pioneer Park and the house that sits on it is vital for a city and county that routinely razes its history.

“The Bispham-Wilson Home, the Ringling Hotel, The Lido Casino. All gone,” said Berns. “This house, it’s so important. There was a murder planned there, sure. But that’s the history of Sarasota. You can’t get away from it.”

This story originally published to heraldtribune.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the new Gannett Media network.