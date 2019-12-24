My version of Clement Clark Moore’s Christmas Classic ... Emerald Coast edition. Hope you enjoy. Happy Holidays!

’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the Emerald Coast,

not a single game was stirring, the hardwoods, pitches and wrestling mats as quiet as a ghost.

The trophy cases and banners of high school hallways and gyms were dusted, cleaned and arranged with care,

in hopes that district, region and - could it be? - state titles would soon be there

The athletes and coaches were nestled in their beds,

while visions of record-breaking and postseason wins danced in their heads.

And Sam Grubenhoff in his "Star Wars" ugly sweater and I in my Cousin Eddie robe and trooper cap,

had just settled down to listen to our favorite holiday song: RUN-DMC’s "Christmas in Hollis" rap.

When out on the beach there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from my office chair to see what was the matter.

Away to my SUV and over the Brooks Bridge I flew in a flash,

Sprinting past the dunes and cannonballing into the gulf with a splash.

The moon on the breast of the powder-white sand,

gave the luster to condos and boardwalks so grand.

When what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a 45-foot yacht, no wait, behind it a sleigh with eight tiny reindeer.

With a little old captain, so lively and quick,

I knew in a moment, it must be St. Nick.

More rapid than an NWF State basketball fast break,

he whistled and shouted and called them by name, and on just the first take!

Now Dasher! Now Dancer! Now Prancer and Vixen!

On Comet! On Cupid! On Donner and Blitzen!

To the gyms, to the trophy cases, now dash away! Dash Away!

Across this Daily News coverage area oasis!

As beach umbrellas that before a wild hurricane fly,

they exploded in a flash, like a Frankie Muldowney forehand winner to break a pivotal deuce tie.

So I followed them to nearby gyms where the reindeer they flew,

carrying a sleigh full of trophies and banners, and St. Nick too.

And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof,

the prancing and pawing of each little hoof.

As I opened the gym door, the hardwood glistening in the light of the moon,

down the rafters St. Nick soared, whistling a Christmas tune.

He was clad in a Azareyeh Thomas football jersey, Crestview shorts down to his knees,

his left sock Rocky Bayou and right Freeport, a Fort Walton Beach lanyard around his neck dangling sleigh keys.

His hat Baker maroon, gold and white, each cheek splashed with South Walton and Choctaw face paint,

His Navarre-branded galoshes sported Walton shoe laces on the left, Paxton on the right, his Hobo-esque sack packed with no restraint.

His eyes — how they twinkled like a wide open Reneasha Payton beyond the arc,

his dimples, how merry like a star-laden Niceville pole vaulting team with Maddy Kish and Kobe Babin supplying the state title spark.

His cheeks were rosy like Matt Brunson’s crew after a team-building mountain retreat,

the beard on his chin prickly, like corralling Ashlyn Fernandez on the pitch or catching Nathaniel Rudman in a postseason championship swim meet.

The stump of a pipe he held tight to his mouth, conjuring up the strengths of Melaina Bryant in a weightlifting state championship in the south.

And the smoke he puffed encircling his head, like a pin-tracking hole-in-one off the face of Madison Tenore’s 4 Hybrid.

Unlike the lean Kambry Smith and Kaden Levings, he had a broad face and a little round belly,

that shook when he laughed, like the biceps of Josh Carter and Jordan Jefferson making a peanut butter sandwich ... sans the jelly.

St. Nick was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,

and I laughed when I saw him, as he gazed over the top trophy shelf.

A wink of his eye and a twist to his head,

soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread.

He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,

filling all the trophy cases and hanging the banners, he and his smirk.

And then he laid his Crestview foam finger aside of his nose,

and giving a nod, up the rafters he rose.

He sprang to his sleigh, and did his best referee impersonation with a whistle,

and away like Navarre alumnus Dante Wright in the 40-yard dash, he and the reindeer all flew like a missile.

But I heard him exclaim, before he drove out of sight,

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!