Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? If so, you’ll you need to head for the beach, or points way, way north.

NAVARRE — The weather forecast for our part of Florida Christmas Day? Count on sunny and anywhere between 69 to 71 degrees.

"I wish every Christmas was like this," said Jack Cullen, a National Weather Service meteorologist. "This one looks pretty good."

Most of the time, Northwest Florida towns can count on warm weather. The highest the thermometer ever reached was 76 degrees on Dec. 25, 2016.

Once in a while you do need a jacket and gloves, maybe a stocking cap. In 2004, the low dipped to a cool 42 degrees.

Bob Benaquis, who owns TC’s Front Porch on U.S. Highway 98, said businesses bank on good weather during the holidays.

"When the weather is good, it’s good for us," Benaquis said. "It gives us a bump in our business."

Winter weather typically stays in the 60s and provides a warm refuge, along with 10 other southern states, including California, Arizona and Texas.

However, the weather reached a spine shivering 9 degrees in Dec. 24, 1989, the National Weather Service reported.

January in Northwest Florida typically is the coldest month of the year, with temperatures ranging between 45 and 61 degrees.

However, don’t worry about the cold weather or much chance of rain at the end of this month.

The sun is predicted to shine and the temps stay in the high 60s and low 70s through the end of the week.

Thank you, Santa.

