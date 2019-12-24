New Orleans Pelicans (8-23, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (21-8, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Nuggets -10; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

The Nuggets have gone 12-4 against Western Conference teams. Denver is the NBA leader in team defense, allowing 102.1 points and holding opponents to 44 percent shooting.

The Pelicans are 7-14 in conference matchups. New Orleans is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pelicans won the last meeting between these two teams 122-107 on Oct. 31. Jahlil Okafor scored 26 points to help lead New Orleans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Nuggets. Gary Harris is shooting 47.0 percent and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans averaging 25 points and is adding 7.1 rebounds. JJ Redick has averaged 2.7 made 3-pointers and scored 15.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 108.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.8 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 107.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.