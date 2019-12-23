Many local children are alive today because of the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and their families joined the radio station last week for St. Jude Rocks. The radiothon took over the airwaves of 99ROCK/WKSM on Dec. 12 and 13.

99ROCK listeners and local businesses, including Step One Automotive Group, pledged $32,320 to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Entertainer Danny Thomas founded St. Jude in 1962 with the dream that “no child should die in the dawn of life.” St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the single largest center in the United States for the research and treatment of pediatric cancer and other childhood catastrophic diseases. Numerous local children have been treated and continue to receive follow-up treatment at St. Jude. Families never pay for treatments that are not covered by insurance, and families without insurance are never asked to pay.

99ROCK/WKSM, along with other Cumulus Media radio stations, hosted radiothons for St. Jude over the past two weeks. The efforts generated over $1.1 million dollars for the hospital.

For more information about St. Jude Rocks, call 99ROCK/WKSM at 850-243-2323.