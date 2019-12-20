SANTA ROSA BEACH — Good News United Methodist Church has had its four medical mission team members return from Nicaragua.

They served in four churches and four feeding centers, seeing more than 800 patients in four days. They provided necessary medical care, hygiene kits and encouragement for every patient.

All patients received a Bible and were prayed over.

The medical missionaries thank the Good News family for their prayers and support.

For more information about the church's partner organization, Twelve Churches, visit www.twelvechurches.org.