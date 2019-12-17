MARY ESTHER — A Milton man was captured Monday after stealing a car from the Santa Rosa Mall, leading deputies on a low speed pursuit and crashing into a yard.

He faces nine separate charges, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis Van Hudson, 58, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, fleeing and eluding, grand theft of a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

The OCSO received a 911 call around 3:13 p.m. Monday in reference to a 2016 black Hyundai Sonata stolen from the mall parking lot.

An OCSO deputy spotted the car a short time later and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, hitting another vehicle as he turned onto Green Acres Road, the release said.

Deputies ultimately captured Van Hudson in a back yard on Scott Street after he crashed through two fences while driving in reverse.

He had a gun in his waistband and also had gloves, a car lock picking kit, and a container with methamphetamine residue.