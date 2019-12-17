ARIES (March 21-April 19): Strike while the iron is hot. You might be at your best when you can work side by side with a trusted partner, or when you find yourself placed in a competitive situation. Focus on physical activities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may be known for being endearing as well as independent. You can stand on your own two feet and still behave in a polite and considerate manner. Make sound decisions based on objectivity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A situation may emerge where your competitive side could become more obvious. Whether it's a backyard game of basketball or a sales presentation, you might be totally determined to win. Just be sure it's worth the cost.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Wrapping gifts, organizing your social calendar or straightening your desk may be a top priority, but don't ignore opportunities to learn or do something new. You might be able to absorb knowledge like a sponge.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Office parties or business meetings might give you an opportunity to break the ice and get to know someone new who may prove helpful. You could add influential business connections to your list of achievements.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Ask people for their opinions. They'll find it flattering that you came to them for advice or that you're interested in their views. There may be a request to buy something to support a funding drive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Paying attention to minor details can mean the difference between winning and losing. The extra effort you expend to make things "just right" can almost guarantee that you and your loved ones have a great holiday experience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): When exploring profound subjects, you'll find it best to remain methodical. Begin with a solid and reliable knowledge base if you hope to build a wealth of data. Your strength lies in being thorough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It is certainly your right to change your mind, but it's best to take other people's feelings into consideration first and foremost. A sensitive family member may be disappointed by your lack of understanding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Exchange your "stick in the mud" routines for a walking stick that will help you move forward and climb higher. Mingle with people from different walks of life so that you can broaden your perspective.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There may be numerous loose ends to snip before the day is over, but you have incentive to do it quickly and well. You might surprise and inspire people with some highly creative ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stability can mean that you are anchored to the same people and places. An anchor may prevent you from being swept away on a sea of confusion or enthusiasm, but it can also hold you back.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: A developing desire for a more romantic life can cause misunderstandings or a loss of traction during the next two to three weeks. You could be attracted to unattainable ideas and immersed in unrealistic plans. Wait until January, when you're more grounded, to address financial issues or to make firm decisions about business projects. Don't begin anything new or make major changes in March, when your capacity for launching successful ventures is lowered. April and May are good months to focus on networking and creating a wider circle of acquaintances, since you can be friendly and fair within group situations. Early June is when your creative side is enhanced, and you may enjoy a vacation, a romantic interlude or a visit to inspiring places. As June gives way to July, your business acumen hits a peak, making this a great time to focus on money-making activities and strategies. Early August is an excellent time to ask for guidance from someone wise who has your best interests at heart. With this help, you will make sound decisions.