Destin learns more about possible guardrail work

DESTIN — While one of the city’s continuing service providers likely will design guardrail systems for a portion of Airport Road, the work to install them could go out to a competitive bid.

RELATED: Destin council members want more guardrail info on Airport Road

The City Council received that updated information Monday from City Manager Lance Johnson.

Destin officials are considering having guardrails added to the north side of the curve of Airport Road by Mattie M. Kelly Boulevard and Destin Executive Airport, as well as to the median in that curve.

RELATED: Destin to consider design work for Airport Road guardrail

The curve has been the site of numerous vehicle accidents over the years.

Volkert Engineering, which provides Destin with continuing professional engineering services, estimates the cost of designing the guardrails at $32,184. Another continuing service provider estimates the cost of installing the guardrails at $65,450, for a total estimated project cost of $97,634.

In response to a question from Councilman Steven Menchel, Johnson said a state statute requires the city to use Volkert, as its continuing professional engineering service provider, to provide the design work for the guardrails.

After Menchel said the estimated installation cost seems high, Johnson replied that the installation part of the project can go out to bid.

The council eventually agreed to have Johnson negotiate a task order with Volkert to provide the design work. The order will be brought back to the council for its approval.

During the overall discussion, Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell noted that Destin officials have talked about the placement of a guardrail or other type of barrier on the Airport Road curve since at least 2009.

At a July 2010 council meeting, a city official had said Okaloosa County would have to pay for a guardrail or barrier for that curve, Ramswell said.

"It’s something we should look into," Johnson said. "I don’t know the date we took (Airport Road) over (from the county), or if they have partial responsibility of it."

Ramswell agreed that staff should find out more "so maybe the county can help pay for it."