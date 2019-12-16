Alexander Deltoro, 28, was charged with manslaughter and carrying a concealed weapon, the South Florida SunSentinel reported Monday.

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man fatally shot his mother during an argument with his parents on Sunday at their South Florida home, prosecutors said.

Deltoro appeared before Broward Judge Jackie Powell for an initial hearing on Monday. While his arrest report wasn't immediately available, Powell said there is “no word” for the allegations in the case.

“Mr. Deltoro is in an argument with his parents and brings a gun to the argument and we're here today because now his mother is deceased,” the judge said.

The names of his mother and father weren't immediately available.

Deltoro appeared in court via a video link from the jailhouse courtroom. He's being represented by Assistant Broward Public Defender Hector Romero. Deltoro gazed straight down during the hearing.

The judge set a $101,000 bond for Deltoro, and said he is not allowed to have a weapon or contact his father if he bonds out of jail. The shooting happened in Margate, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.